 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Monkey With a Machine Gun

65
Politics • Views: 1,100

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Monkey With A Machine Gun — [Explicit Language] Trump appointed judge inexplicably authorizes a Special Master to review Mar-a-lago items. To appeal or not appeal. Trump’s predictable delay tactic. He can’t keep getting away with it. The Mar-a-lago espionage inventory. 43 folders labeled top secret were empty. What happened to the documents? Junior needs to shut the eff up for his own good. The RNC announces it will stop paying Trump’s legal fees on the espionage scandal. Day Six of Joe Biden’s Marine-Gate! Turning a nitpick into a capital case. One Biden thing is being inflated to the same level of outrage as all the Trump things. Trump’s PA rally. Update on America’s rental crisis. With Buzz Burbank, music by Trysette, Air This Side of Caution, and more!

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
You’ve Heard of Offshore Wind; Now, Offshore Nuclear Is a Thing If it goes bad, you can tow it to a deep subduction zone and sink it, and we already have nuclear reactors afloat. “By deploying advanced small reactors on floating power stations, we can provide clean local power to ...
Thanos
5 days, 2 hours ago
Views: 482 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 12 •