 

Some More News: The GOP Simply Wants to Abolish Public Education

The title says it all, and it’s a horrifying issue I’ve been yelling about for years, so here’s a deep dive into just how scary this is.

Hi. In today’s episode, we look at the escalating attacks from conservatives on school boards, and examine what the right actually wants to do with public education. (Note: it’s not good!)

Executive Producer - Katy Stoll (@KatyStoll). Directed by Will Gordh (@will_gordh). Written by Tom Reimann (@startthemachine). Edited by John Conway (@Conway_East). Graphics by F. Clint DeNisco. Head Writer - David Christopher Bell (@MovieHooligan). Producer - Jonathan Harris (@countrycaravan). Post-Production Supervisor – John Conway. Researcher - Marco Siler-Gonzales (@mijo_marco). Associate Producer - Quincy Tucker (@quincyrashard).

Chapters:
00:00 - Introduction
03:16 - Parents’ Rights Groups Are Desperate To Protect Their…White Children
15:32 - Conservatives Have Always Used Schools As A Battleground
22:32 - Real, Actual Problems With Schools
34:27 - What Do Conservatives Really Want From Schools?
46:42 – The Reason Why They Want This Is Painfully Obvious
58:11 – The End Goal Is To Dismantle Public Schools
1:09:09 – They Don’t Actually Care About Children

Sources: docs.google.com

