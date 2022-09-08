 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Smurf Menstruation

56
Politics • Views: 723

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Smurf Menstruation — [Explicit Content] Queen Elizabeth’s death and the incoming King Charles. American and the Royals. Carol Burnett and the Queen. Steve Bannon turns himself in after being indicted for money laundering and fraud. Bannon’s dark money group lost its tax exempt status. Nuclear weapons information found at Mar-a-lago. Which foreign country? Why did Trump need this document? The 1/6 grand jury is investigating Save America PAC. The FBI sought to interview a former Trump aide in connection with 1/6. The Peyronie’s Disease vegetable commercials. Geoffrey Berman says he was ordered to prosecute Trump’s enemies in SDNY. Judge Reed O’Connor’s ruling on HIV meds. Why are so many men afraid of the vagina? With Spicy Jody Hamilton, David TRex Ferguson, music by Novelistme, Chris Stark, and more!

