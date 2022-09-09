 

Exquisite in 4K: Snarky Puppy, “Belmont” (Empire Central)

71
Music • Views: 967

YouTube

Snarky Puppy - Belmont
Stream/Buy: orcd.co
From Snarky Puppy’s new album, Empire Central (September 2022, GroundUP Music)
Pre-Order: orcd.co

Written by Michael League
Arranged by Michael League and Snarky Puppy
Bob Lanzetti - Electric guitar
Mark Lettieri - Electric guitar
Chris McQueen - Electric guitar
Justin Stanton - Wurlitzer and Prophet 10
Bobby Sparks - Hammond B3 organ and ARP String Ensemble
Bill Laurance - Yamaha CP70 electric piano and Fender Rhodes Mark 8
Shaun Martin - Mellotron and Korg Kronos
Zach Brock - Violin (Solo)
Mike “Maz” Maher - flugelhorn
Jay Jennings - Flugelhorn
Chris Bullock - Tenor sax and flute
Bob Reynolds - Tenor
Michael League - Electric bass
Nate Werth - Percussion
Keita Ogawa - Percussion
Marcelo Woloski - Percussion
Jason “JT” Thomas - Drum set
Larnell Lewis - Drum set
Jamison Ross - Drum set

Jep Jorba - Director / camera operator
David Bretones - Director of Photography / camera operator
Brad Holt - Line producer / camera operator
Andrew Redd - Gaffer / camera operator
Chris Brian - Camera operator
Ranjani Groth - Camera operator
Jun Kang - Camera operator
Emily Holt - Camera operator
Reid Walker - Dolly operator
Joseph Fisher - Dolly Operator

Produced by Michael League
Co-produced by Snarky Puppy
Engineered by Nic Hard, Matt Recchia, and Michael Harrison
Engineering assisted by Skyler Childress, Michael League, and Shakthi Prasad KT
Mixed by Nic Hard
Mastered by Dave McNair
Recorded and filmed March 3-10, 2022, at Deep Ellum Art Company in Dallas, Texas, USA
Mixed March 15 - April 7, 2022, at Estudi Vint in Els Prats de Rei, Catalonia, Spain
Photography by Brian Friedman and Jep Jorba
Film consulting by Andy LaViolette
Production managed by Rosanna Freedman
Project managed by Jamie Margulies
Stage assembled by Mason Davis, Matt Recchia, Rosanna Freedman, and Michael Harrison
Graphic design by Claire Morales
Managed by Mike Chadwick Management

Follow Snarky Puppy
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @realsnarkypuppy
Instagram: instagram.com
Website: snarkypuppy.com

Follow GroundUP Music
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @groundupmusicny
Instagram: instagram.com
Website: groundupmusic.net

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
You’ve Heard of Offshore Wind; Now, Offshore Nuclear Is a Thing If it goes bad, you can tow it to a deep subduction zone and sink it, and we already have nuclear reactors afloat. “By deploying advanced small reactors on floating power stations, we can provide clean local power to ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 712 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 14 •