Acoustic Excellence: Sean De Burca, “Lost Gardens of Heligans”
Music • Views: 2,451
“Lost Gardens of Heligans” comes from Sean de Burca’s debut double album “Shapeshifter”, out now on all major platforms.
CDs, downloads, tabs & merch available at: seandeburca.bandcamp.com
In this video Sean is using a Faith Jupiter fitted with a K&K Trinity pickup.
Audio mixed and mastered by Alex Anderson at Tree of Life Studio: alexharpguitar.com
Facebook: facebook.com
Instagram: instagram.com
Twitter: @sdeburca1
YouTube: youtube.com