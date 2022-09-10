 

Acoustic Excellence: Sean De Burca, “Lost Gardens of Heligans”

“Lost Gardens of Heligans” comes from Sean de Burca’s debut double album “Shapeshifter”, out now on all major platforms.

CDs, downloads, tabs & merch available at: seandeburca.bandcamp.com

In this video Sean is using a Faith Jupiter fitted with a K&K Trinity pickup.

Audio mixed and mastered by Alex Anderson at Tree of Life Studio: alexharpguitar.com

sdeburca.com

