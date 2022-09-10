Scary Pockets Featuring Lawrence: “Deja Vu” (Olivia Rodrigo Funk Cover)
A funk cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s “deja vu” by Scary Pockets & Lawrence.
MUSICIAN CREDITS
Lead vocal: Lawrence
Drums: Joey Waronker
Bass: Tim Lefebvre
Guitar: Lyle Workman
Keys: Jack Conte
Guitar: Ryan Lerman
AUDIO CREDITS
Recording Engineer: Caleb Parker
Mixing/Mastering: Caleb Parker
VIDEO CREDITS
DP: Kenzo Le
Editor: Adam Kritzberg
Recorded Live at Valentine Studios in Los Angeles, CA.