 

MyPillow’s Mike Lindell Says FBI Surrounded Him and Seized His Cellphone at Hardee’s

65
Politics • Views: 987

Headline of the day: MyPillow’s Mike Lindell Says FBI Seized His Cellphone at Hardee’s.

“The FBI came after me and took my phone,” he said in the clip. “They surrounded me in a Hardee’s and took my phone that I run all my business, everything with. What they’ve done is weaponize—the FBI, it’s disgusting. I don’t have a computer. Everything I do [is] off that phone. Everything was on there. And they told me not to tell anybody. Here’s an order: ‘Don’t tell anybody!’ ‘OK, I won’t!’ Well, I am.”

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Inflation Is a Problem. Is the Federal Reserve the Only Way to Fix It? What if we got all this dead wrong? The Carter era inflation "fix" cost me my family legacy via a 3 generation old firm that went down, and delayed my own marriage by years. What if that inflation had ...
Rightwingconspirator
2 days, 8 hours ago
Views: 179 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
You’ve Heard of Offshore Wind; Now, Offshore Nuclear Is a Thing If it goes bad, you can tow it to a deep subduction zone and sink it, and we already have nuclear reactors afloat. “By deploying advanced small reactors on floating power stations, we can provide clean local power to ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 932 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 15 •