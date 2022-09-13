MyPillow’s Mike Lindell Says FBI Surrounded Him and Seized His Cellphone at Hardee’s
“The FBI came after me and took my phone,” he said in the clip. “They surrounded me in a Hardee’s and took my phone that I run all my business, everything with. What they’ve done is weaponize—the FBI, it’s disgusting. I don’t have a computer. Everything I do [is] off that phone. Everything was on there. And they told me not to tell anybody. Here’s an order: ‘Don’t tell anybody!’ ‘OK, I won’t!’ Well, I am.”
