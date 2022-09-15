Some More News: Uvalde - a Timeline of Police Lies

YouTube

Hi. In today’s episode, we look back at the timeline of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. Specifically, we look at the many lies police told in order to hide their own deep, pervasive incompetence.

Executive Producer - Katy Stoll (@KatyStoll). Directed by Will Gordh (@will_gordh). Written by David Christopher Bell (@MovieHooligan). Edited by John Conway (@Conway_East). Graphics by F. Clint DeNisco (@FClintDeNisco). Head Writer - David Christopher Bell (@MovieHooligan). Producer - Jonathan Harris (@countrycaravan). Post-Production Supervisor – John Conway. Researcher - Marco Siler-Gonzales (@mijo_marco). Associate Producer - Quincy Tucker (@quincyrashard).

Chapters:

00:00 - Introduction

03:47 - The Uvalde Shooting: What The Hell Happened?

13:41 – The Cops Sure Seemed To Say A Lot Of Not-True Things

24:14 – Why 376 Law Enforcement Officers Failed

31:47 – Cops Lie All The Time

Source list: docs.google.com

#uvalde #police #somemorenews