 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: A Tepid Bowl of Potato Salad

Today's program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

A Tepid Bowl Of Potato Salad — [Explicit Content] Accolades for one of David’s songs. Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis use migrants as political props. The Republican Party is entirely about trolling now. Letitia James might sue one of Trump’s kids. Where is the IRS? Newly unredacted affidavit reveals that Trump may have lied to his lawyers about the documents. Lindsey Graham just screwed up big time. Mark Meadows complies with DOJ subpoena. Mike Lindell’s phone was seized by the FBI at a Hardee’s. Brian Kemp said he might consider banning contraception. With Jody Hamilton, David “TRex” Ferguson, music by Seth Adam, and more!

