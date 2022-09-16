Brilliant and Uplifting: Natalia Lafourcade, “Un Canto Por México” (El Musical)
I first heard Natalia’s amazing voice on a Tiny Desk Concert, and since then she has remained one of my favorite artists in any language. This, right here? Is an incredible production on every level.
And yes, that one dude is indeed playing what appears to be the jawbone of some sort of large mammal.
Natalia Lafourcade - Un Canto por México - El Musical
