You Won’t Believe It’s One Guy: Nate Wood, “fOUR - No!” (Live Performance Video)

@nate wood - fOUR - No! (Live Performance Video)

fOUR is a project by Nate Wood recorded live in 1 pass with no overdubs, click track or pre-recorded backing tracks.

“‘No!’ was the first odd time piece I believe I ever wrote. It’s in 15/8, and I explored different ways to feel/play the 15 throughout the piece. It’s an odd choice for a first single but also a fitting one, as it encapsulates just about everything that fOUR is about. It’s incredibly hard to perform and record, and since it’s all performed live in one take with no pre-recorded backing tracks, it’s different every time I play it!”’ - Nate Wood

Arranged, produced, engineered, and mixed by Nate Wood

