 

You Won’t Believe It’s One Guy: Nate Wood, “fOUR - No!” (Live Performance Video)

173
Music • Views: 2,139

YouTube

@nate wood - fOUR - No! (Live Performance Video)
Buy/Stream: orcd.co

fOUR is a project by Nate Wood recorded live in 1 pass with no overdubs, click track or pre-recorded backing tracks.

“‘No!’ was the first odd time piece I believe I ever wrote. It’s in 15/8, and I explored different ways to feel/play the 15 throughout the piece. It’s an odd choice for a first single but also a fitting one, as it encapsulates just about everything that fOUR is about. It’s incredibly hard to perform and record, and since it’s all performed live in one take with no pre-recorded backing tracks, it’s different every time I play it!”’ - Nate Wood

Arranged, produced, engineered, and mixed by Nate Wood

Follow Nate Wood
YouTube: youtube.com
Instagram: instagram.com
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @natewoodmusic
Bandcamp: natewood.bandcamp.com

Follow GroundUP Music
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @groundupmusicny
Instagram: instagram.com
Website: groundupmusic.net

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Here Are the Winners of the 2022 Ig Nobel Prizes Economics Prize Citation: "Alessandro Pluchino, Alessio Emanuele Biondo, and Andrea Rapisarda, for explaining mathematically why success most often goes not to the most talented people but instead to the luckiest." There is a strong belief in Western culture that ...
Rightwingconspirator
1 day, 23 hours ago
Views: 172 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 •
Insurers Force Policy Change on Police Departments Long Resistant to ItImage: OASOUIQJWWW6KIGWT6H74ONFMA.jpg ST. ANN, Mo. - A patrol officer spotted a white minivan with an expired license plate, flipped on his lights and siren, and when the driver failed to stop, gave chase. The driver fled in rush-hour traffic at ...
Cheechako
2 days, 23 hours ago
Views: 278 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
Inflation Is a Problem. Is the Federal Reserve the Only Way to Fix It? What if we got all this dead wrong? The Carter era inflation "fix" cost me my family legacy via a 3 generation old firm that went down, and delayed my own marriage by years. What if that inflation had ...
Rightwingconspirator
6 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 365 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
You’ve Heard of Offshore Wind; Now, Offshore Nuclear Is a Thing If it goes bad, you can tow it to a deep subduction zone and sink it, and we already have nuclear reactors afloat. “By deploying advanced small reactors on floating power stations, we can provide clean local power to ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 2 days ago
Views: 1,126 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 15 •