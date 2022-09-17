You Won’t Believe It’s One Guy: Nate Wood, “fOUR - No!” (Live Performance Video)
@nate wood - fOUR - No! (Live Performance Video)
Buy/Stream: orcd.co
fOUR is a project by Nate Wood recorded live in 1 pass with no overdubs, click track or pre-recorded backing tracks.
“‘No!’ was the first odd time piece I believe I ever wrote. It’s in 15/8, and I explored different ways to feel/play the 15 throughout the piece. It’s an odd choice for a first single but also a fitting one, as it encapsulates just about everything that fOUR is about. It’s incredibly hard to perform and record, and since it’s all performed live in one take with no pre-recorded backing tracks, it’s different every time I play it!”’ - Nate Wood
Arranged, produced, engineered, and mixed by Nate Wood
Follow Nate Wood
YouTube: youtube.com
Instagram: instagram.com
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @natewoodmusic
Bandcamp: natewood.bandcamp.com
Follow GroundUP Music
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @groundupmusicny
Instagram: instagram.com
Website: groundupmusic.net