President Joe Biden: The 2022 60 Minutes Interview
A lot of this is good, very good. But I have a big problem with saying “the pandemic is over,” when thousands are still dying every week. I understand the stupid politics at play in the issue, but I still think it’s deeply irresponsible to make statements like this. I like Joe Biden, but this was a mistake. It’s a capitulation to the right wing noise machine.
In a wide-ranging conversation with Scott Pelley, President Biden answers questions on Taiwan, inflation, the classified documents found in former President Trump’s home and more.