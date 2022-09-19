Jackson Browne Live on Austin City Limits: “Late for the Sky”

YouTube

Jackson Browne performs “Late for the Sky” on Austin City Limits.

From his album “Late for the Sky.” Click here to listen songwhip.com

Jackson Browne’s Austin City Limits episode premiered November 13, 2021 on PBS. Watch live or stream later at pbs.org

Sign up for Jackson’s newsletter jacksonbrowne.com to be the first to learn about upcoming tour dates, ticket on-sale dates, and new music.



Follow Jackson Browne:

Facebook: facebook.com

Instagram: instagram.com

Spotify: open.spotify.com

TikTok tiktok.com

Twitter: @JacksonBrowne

Visit Jackson’s website: jacksonbrowne.com for merch, news, tour info and more



Listen to Jackson’s Top Tracks playlist: open.spotify.com

#JacksonBrowne #LivePerformance #LateForTheSky

LYRICS:

The words had all been spoken

And somehow the feeling still wasn’t right

And still we continued on through the night

Tracing our steps from the beginning

Until they vanished into the air

Trying to understand how our lives had led us there

Looking hard into your eyes

There was nobody I’d ever known

Such an empty surprise

To feel so alone

Now for me some words come easy

But I know that they don’t mean that much

Compared with the things that are said

When lovers touch

You never knew what I loved in you

I don’t know what you loved in me

Maybe the picture of somebody

You were hoping I might be

Awake again, I can’t pretend

And I know I’m alone

And close to the end

Of the feeling we’ve known

How long have I been sleeping?

How long have I been drifting alone through the night

How long have I been dreaming I could make it right

If I closed my eyes and tried with all my might

To be the one you need

Awake again, I can’t pretend

And I know I’m alone

And close to the end

Of the feeling we’ve known

How long have I been sleeping?

How long have I been drifting alone through the night

How long have I been running for that morning flight

Through the whispered promises and the changing light

Of the bed where we both lie

Late for the sky

Written by Jackson Browne

Swallow Turn Music, ASCAP