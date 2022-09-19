Jackson Browne Live on Austin City Limits: “Late for the Sky”
Jackson Browne performs “Late for the Sky” on Austin City Limits.
From his album “Late for the Sky.” Click here to listen songwhip.com
Jackson Browne’s Austin City Limits episode premiered November 13, 2021 on PBS. Watch live or stream later at pbs.org
LYRICS:
The words had all been spoken
And somehow the feeling still wasn’t right
And still we continued on through the night
Tracing our steps from the beginning
Until they vanished into the air
Trying to understand how our lives had led us there
Looking hard into your eyes
There was nobody I’d ever known
Such an empty surprise
To feel so alone
Now for me some words come easy
But I know that they don’t mean that much
Compared with the things that are said
When lovers touch
You never knew what I loved in you
I don’t know what you loved in me
Maybe the picture of somebody
You were hoping I might be
Awake again, I can’t pretend
And I know I’m alone
And close to the end
Of the feeling we’ve known
How long have I been sleeping?
How long have I been drifting alone through the night
How long have I been dreaming I could make it right
If I closed my eyes and tried with all my might
To be the one you need
Awake again, I can’t pretend
And I know I’m alone
And close to the end
Of the feeling we’ve known
How long have I been sleeping?
How long have I been drifting alone through the night
How long have I been running for that morning flight
Through the whispered promises and the changing light
Of the bed where we both lie
Late for the sky
Written by Jackson Browne
Swallow Turn Music, ASCAP