Seth Meyers: DeSantis’ Cruel Martha’s Vineyard Stunt Backfires; Trump Humiliates J.D. Vance

Seth takes a closer look at Republicans turning to their favorite election year scare tactic of lying about immigration, highlighted by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ sadistic stunt of luring undocumented migrants onto a plane to Martha’s Vineyard.

