The Bob Cesca Podcast: Barney Rubble Hair
The Bob Cesca Show
Barney Rubble Hair — [Explicit Language] Eric Herschmann warned Trump about the top secret files. Trump knows he broke the law. Judge Dearie pressures Trump on declassification. Tiny Trump’s weirdo rally had a creepy Q-themed musical score. We get letters! Tucker Carlson joins Matt Walsh’s crusade against Children’s Hospital. Fake brochures given to migrants. Texas sheriff launches investigation into DeSantis. Republican Jesus. Trump trolled Joe Biden but it backfired. With Buzz Burbank, music by The Metal Byrds, Seth Adam, and more!