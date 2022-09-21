Add Louis Coles as Needed: “Not Needed Anymore”

YouTube

NEW ALBUM “Quality Over Opinion” out on Brainfeeder OCT 14, 2022:

Lyrics:

No joke is funny enough

no story is gripping enough

no shared experience nostalgic enough

yeah nothing’s enough, when you’re not needed anymore

no break is long enough

not wallet full enough

take a moment, realize you’re not enough

yeah nothing’s enough, when you’re not needed anymore

you’re not needed anymore (repeat)