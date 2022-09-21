Add Louis Coles as Needed: “Not Needed Anymore”
NEW ALBUM “Quality Over Opinion” out on Brainfeeder OCT 14, 2022:
louiscole.lnk.to
Follow Louis Cole -
Subscribe: found.ee
paypal donate: paypal.com
YouTube channel: found.ee
Bandcamp: found.ee
Soundcloud: found.ee
Instagram: found.ee
TikTok: found.ee
Facebook: found.ee
Twitter: found.ee
Spotify: found.ee
Apple Music: found.ee
Lyrics:
No joke is funny enough
no story is gripping enough
no shared experience nostalgic enough
yeah nothing’s enough, when you’re not needed anymore
no break is long enough
not wallet full enough
take a moment, realize you’re not enough
yeah nothing’s enough, when you’re not needed anymore
you’re not needed anymore (repeat)