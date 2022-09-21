Seth Meyers: NY AG’s Bombshell Lawsuit Accuses Trump of Staggering Fraud, Seeks $250M

YouTube

Seth takes a closer look at New York Attorney General Letitia James suing Trump over allegations of staggering fraud and a special master chastising Trump’s legal team during a hearing on the classified Mar-a-Lago documents.

Register to vote, check your registration status, get election info, volunteer to see free shows at headcount.org or text VOTE to 57568. It takes less than 2 minutes to get ready to vote and make your voice heard in an upcoming election.

→ Learn about your state’s voting laws: headcount.org

→ Register to vote: hcvote.info

→ Check your voting status: hcvote.info