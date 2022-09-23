Your Weird Jam of the Night: Squid (Full Set | From the Basement)

YouTube

Somehow I know Captain Beefheart is smiling down on these guys from his Trout Mask Replica in the sky.

Watch Squid’s full set here produced in collaboration with WeTransfer and Sonos Radio.

This set includes recordings of tracks from Squid’s album “Bright Green Field”.

00:00 - 07:34 - Boy Racers

07:34 - 11:39 - GSK

11:40 - 22:14 - Pamphlets

