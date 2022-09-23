 

Your Weird Jam of the Night: Squid (Full Set | From the Basement)

Somehow I know Captain Beefheart is smiling down on these guys from his Trout Mask Replica in the sky.

Watch Squid’s full set here produced in collaboration with WeTransfer and Sonos Radio.

This set includes recordings of tracks from Squid’s album “Bright Green Field”.

00:00 - 07:34 - Boy Racers
07:34 - 11:39 - GSK
11:40 - 22:14 - Pamphlets

Read an exclusive interview with Squid on WePresent: we.tl

Listen to the audio-only version of this episode exclusively on the From the Basement station on Sonos Radio.

Connect with From The Basement: ffm.to

