Antoine Boyer & Yeore Kim: “Exit Music for a Film” (Radiohead)

Exit Music for a Film (Radiohead) - arranged by Antoine Boyer

Guitar : Antoine Boyer

Harmonica : Yeore Kim

Double basse : William Brunard

Drums : Jonathan Gomis

Recorded by Julien Taillefer for “C’est par ici qu’ça se passe !”

Mixed by Julien Taillefer, Benoit Lebrun and Antoine Boyer

Executive Production : Benoit Lebrun for “C’est par ici qu’ça se passe !”

Mastering : Benjamin Joubert

Production : Antoine Boyer and Viavox Production

Camera : André Baille Barelle

Video Editing : Antoine Boyer

Recorded in La Ferrière (Mésanger 44), France, in September 2020

Antoine plays a guitar by Collings Guitars with Mama Pickups humbucker.

A big thank you to Manon Lebrun, Sarah Brunetière, Steeve Gernez, Marc Chevalier, Jérôme Bimier, Pierre Lebrun, Romain Viallon, Sam et Laurence du studio de la Ferrière, the Viavox Production team, Raphaël Maillet, Youngtae Wi, Mire Kim, Jongman Kim, Yunhee Lee, Sébastien Boyer, Jean-Claude et Marielle Boyer, and all the contributors who supported Tangram project !

