 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: “Keep Our Country Gay Puh Puh”

116
Politics • Views: 1,819

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Keep Our Country Gay Puh Puh — [Explicit Language] Buzz is hunkered down in Florida, ready for Hurricane Ian. Apple Podcasts censored the title of Thursday’s episode yet Matt Walsh is still on the platform. Trump hilariously short-circuited last weekend. We preview the next Jan. 6 committee hearing — which we learned after the show has been postponed due to Ian. Mark Meadows communicated with election fraudster. The 9-second phone call from the White House to an insurrectionist. Judge Dearie tries to corner Trump on planted evidence claims. Maggie Haberman’s interview with Trump. Ken Paxton ran away. With Buzz Burbank, music by Brad Brooks, Soul Crackers, and more!

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Playing With AI-Generated “Art”I haven't really explored NightCafe's free online AI Art Generator (creator.nightcafe.studio) tool yet. I have only done some preliminary tinkering around with it but, I have to say, I'm more impressed with the results than I anticipated considering how little ...
dat_said
1 day, 9 hours ago
Views: 155 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 •
Indigenous Americans Ruled Democratically Long Before the U.S. DidDemocracy: it was older and more widespread than we thought. At the Oconee site, called Cold Springs, artifacts were excavated before the valley became an aquatic playground. Now, new older-than-expected radiocarbon dates for those museum-held finds push back the origin ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 6 days ago
Views: 1,472 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 3 •