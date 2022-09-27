The Bob Cesca Podcast: “Keep Our Country Gay Puh Puh”
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Keep Our Country Gay Puh Puh — [Explicit Language] Buzz is hunkered down in Florida, ready for Hurricane Ian. Apple Podcasts censored the title of Thursday’s episode yet Matt Walsh is still on the platform. Trump hilariously short-circuited last weekend. We preview the next Jan. 6 committee hearing — which we learned after the show has been postponed due to Ian. Mark Meadows communicated with election fraudster. The 9-second phone call from the White House to an insurrectionist. Judge Dearie tries to corner Trump on planted evidence claims. Maggie Haberman’s interview with Trump. Ken Paxton ran away. With Buzz Burbank, music by Brad Brooks, Soul Crackers, and more!