New Jam From Louis Cole: “Dead Inside Shuffle”
NEW ALBUM “Quality Over Opinion” out on Brainfeeder OCT 14, 2022: louiscole.lnk.to
Louis Cole Big Band Tour Dates:
bandsintown.com
Subscribe: found.ee
Support Louis with real money:
paypal.com
Follow:
Bandcamp: found.ee
Spotify: found.ee
Apple Music: found.ee
YouTube: found.ee
Soundcloud: found.ee
Instagram: found.ee
TikTok: found.ee
Facebook: found.ee
Twitter: found.ee
Shows: bandsintown.com
LYRICS:
I’m whistling with this empty hole
My reflection I don’t know
This ceiling I’m seeing it a lot
Before I get the sleep that I bought
Yeah changes
That’s the part that hits
Top speed don’t feel s—-
Just floating
Walking through the walls
Don’t know where I’m going overall
I hear nothing calling out my name
That’s ok
Here I am f——— answering anyway
Dead inside but life’s still moving
Dead inside but I’m still doing
Atlantis
Lost it in a day
They were all a———- anyway
Time moving
Nothing stays the same
But I’ve been in this same shirt for so many days
Earth turning underneath my feet
Just scraping
Happening
This gets me out of bed
A little light yeah up ahead
I hear nothing calling out my name
That’s ok
Here I am f——— answering anyway
Dead inside but life’s still moving
Dead inside but I’m still doing