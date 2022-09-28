New Jam From Louis Cole: “Dead Inside Shuffle”

YouTube

NEW ALBUM “Quality Over Opinion” out on Brainfeeder OCT 14, 2022: louiscole.lnk.to



Louis Cole Big Band Tour Dates:

Support Louis with real money:

LYRICS:

I’m whistling with this empty hole

My reflection I don’t know

This ceiling I’m seeing it a lot

Before I get the sleep that I bought

Yeah changes

That’s the part that hits

Top speed don’t feel s—-

Just floating

Walking through the walls

Don’t know where I’m going overall

I hear nothing calling out my name

That’s ok

Here I am f——— answering anyway

Dead inside but life’s still moving

Dead inside but I’m still doing

Atlantis

Lost it in a day

They were all a———- anyway

Time moving

Nothing stays the same

But I’ve been in this same shirt for so many days

Earth turning underneath my feet

Just scraping

Happening

This gets me out of bed

A little light yeah up ahead

I hear nothing calling out my name

That’s ok

Here I am f——— answering anyway

Dead inside but life’s still moving

Dead inside but I’m still doing

