 

Mike Pence Breaks Senate Tie to Confirm Creationist Betsy DeVos as Education Secretary

Heart-breaking
222
Politics • Views: 2,881
6

The United States took another big step toward becoming a theocratic autocracy today, as Mike Pence broke the tie in the Senate and rammed through the nomination of creationist Betsy DeVos as Education Secretary, a religious fanatic openly hostile to public education.

This is a heart-breaking development for anyone who cares about science and education. There seems to be no way to stop Donald Trump from wrecking this country in ways we won’t be able to reverse for many years.

