 

Excellent News: Supreme Court Affirms NC Racial Gerrymandering Case

325
Law • Views: 3,682
4

We have a bit of potentially excellent news for the 2018 midterm election, as the Supreme Court affirms that the Republican Party in North Carolina deliberately used gerrymandering to marginalize black voters in North Carolina. The congressional map they put together in 2011 is now invalid.

The Supreme Court has issued this 5-3 opinion in Cooper v. Harris. Justice Kagan wrote the opinion for the Court, with Justice Thomas making the fifth vote for affirmance. Chief Justice Robert and Justices Alito and Kennedy dissented. That is an interesting lineup, to be sure.

There is a lot of detail but here is my bottom line: This decision by Justice Kagan is a major victory for voting rights plaintiffs, who have succeeded in turning the racial gerrymandering cause of action into an effective tool to go after partisan gerrymanders in Southern states. That Justice Kagan got Justice Thomas not only to vote this way but to sign onto the opinion (giving it precedential value) is a really big deal.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Recent PagesClick to refresh
On Trump and RussiaPresident Trump’s remarks regarding Russia as a candidate for President of the United States should have alarmed Americans regardless of party. Candidate Trump went out of his way to praise Vladimir Putin’s Russia, while simultaneously belittling the President of the ...
HappyWarrior
27 minutes ago
Views: 71 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Work, Not Sex? the Real Reason Chinese Women Bound Their Feet Girls who had their feet bound didn't lead a life of idle beauty but rather served a crucial economic purpose, especially in the countryside, where girls as young as 7 weaved, spun and did work by hand, Bossen said.Read ...
Birth Control Works
8 hours, 1 minute ago
Views: 206 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Why Are All the Anti-Abortion Democrats Men? A troubling pattern emerges if you start looking at who in the Democratic Party supports women's reproductive rights and who doesn't. Though disappointing, it's far from surprising that all of the anti-abortion Democrats are men. Let me put that ...
Birth Control Works
8 hours, 14 minutes ago
Views: 231 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Ivanka Trump Praises Saudi Arabia on Women’s Rights After Country Donates $100 Million to Her Cause Ivanka Trump has praised the progress of women’s rights in Saudi Arabia after the country and the United Arab Emirates pledged to donate $100 million to the first World Bank's global project for women entrepreneurs. Speaking in Saudi Arabia ...
Birth Control Works
8 hours, 25 minutes ago
Views: 174 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Virtual Reality Can Help You Feel More Empathy for Women Harassed at Abortion Clinics It's hard to understand what it feels like to be confronted or bullied outside a women's health center — until it happens to you. I'd never had that experience until last year, while reporting on the Supreme Court case ...
Birth Control Works
8 hours, 48 minutes ago
Views: 255 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Families of Chechen Gay Men Pressured to Sign ‘No Complaint’ Documents, Org Says The existence of anti-gay pogroms in Chechnya first surfaced in the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazet in April, reporting that hundreds of people had been detained and at least three are now thought to have died. Since then, police ...
Birth Control Works
9 hours, 5 minutes ago
Views: 230 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Indonesia’s Mass Rape Victims Are Waiting for Justice That May Never Come On July 15, 1998, then president BJ Habibie condemned the violence against women in a formal government apology. His new Reformasi government established a fact-finding committee to investigate the riots shortly after Suharto's fall. The National Commission on Violence ...
Birth Control Works
9 hours, 6 minutes ago
Views: 231 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Read a Book, Gamble With Your Life In 19th-century England, fears over women reading hit hysterical highs. Doctors — male and female — worried novels’ sensational plots could make ladies insane, infertile or prematurely “developed” (there were no such worries about men, whose constitutions were believed ...
Birth Control Works
9 hours, 16 minutes ago
Views: 220 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Weiner Must Pay for His “boner.”blog.timesunion.comBy Rob Hoffman on May 22, 2017 at 5:30 AM0(Editor’s note – This blog is dedicated to Fred Merkle, and his infamous “boner” on the base paths which cost the New York Giants the National League Pennant in 1908. Rest ...
rhoffman
13 hours, 45 minutes ago
Views: 253 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
The Major Takes Farhad Manjoo and the New York Times to the WoodshedThe Major takes @fmanjoo and the @nytimes To the woodshed: https://t.co/goi4C3piaH &mdash; TheMajor (@TheMajorsViews) May 21, 2017
The Major
1 day, 9 hours ago
Views: 231 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs