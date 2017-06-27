 

Trump Tweets Again: CNN’s One Retracted Article Means All Articles About Him Are “FAKE NEWS”

43
Media • Views: 2,141
1

One retracted story from CNN, and suddenly Donald Trump and the entire right wing universe are all screaming in unison that this proves every story from every source about Russia and Trump is nothing but evil FAKE NEWS!

ReplyReply w/ Quote
ReplyReply w/ Quote

Here are the details:

Thomas Frank, who wrote the story in question; Eric Lichtblau, an editor in the unit; and Lex Haris, who oversaw the unit, have all left CNN.

“In the aftermath of the retraction of a story published on cnn.com, CNN has accepted the resignations of the employees involved in the story’s publication,” a spokesman said Monday evening.

An internal investigation by CNN management found that some standard editorial processes were not followed when the article was published, people briefed on the results of the investigation said.

The story, which reported that Congress was investigating a “Russian investment fund with ties to Trump officials,” cited a single anonymous source.

These types of stories are typically reviewed by several departments within CNN — including fact-checkers, journalism standards experts and lawyers — before publication.

An interesting note, however:

In a staff meeting Monday afternoon, investigative unit members were told that the retraction did not mean the facts of the story were necessarily wrong. Rather, it meant that “the story wasn’t solid enough to publish as-is,” one of the people briefed on the investigation said.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Constitutional Crisis II Trump’s ‘Emoluments’ Defense Argues He Can Violate the Constitution With Impunity. When the president of the United States violates the Constitution there must be a way for a federal court to hear the case and provide a remedy. Three different lawsuits have been filed against President Trump claiming that he ...
Unshaken Defiance
2 hours, 47 minutes ago
Views: 285 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Mad Men: Inside the Men’s Rights Movement—and the Army of Misogynists and Trolls It Spawned - Mother Jones On a balmy afternoon last June, dozens of demonstrators carrying “Stop the Violence” and “Rape is Rape” placards descended on the Hilton DoubleTree in downtown Detroit. They had come to protest the first-ever national gathering of the men’s rights ...
Birth Control Works
4 hours, 52 minutes ago
Views: 171 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Men Legally Allowed to Finish Sex Even if Woman Revokes Consent, NC Law States - Broadly ne May evening in 1977, Beverly Hester was sexually assaulted. According to the summary included in the North Carolina Supreme Court decision State v. Way, she testified that the perpetrator, Donnie Way, threatened to beat her if she didn't ...
Birth Control Works
4 hours, 59 minutes ago
Views: 177 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Trump’s WH Chemical Attack Warning Illustrates Further Admin Disarray What a way to run a free world. Several State Department officials typically involved in coordinating such announcements said they were caught completely off guard by the warning, which didn't appear to have been discussed in advance with other ...
Unshaken Defiance
6 hours, 51 minutes ago
Views: 306 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
4 USAF Aircraft Destroyed or Damaged in a Week Thunderbirds F16 flipped when landing after their practice flight for Dayton Air Show. Two people hurt. 📷WHIO pic.twitter.com/LRcuVucKIm &mdash; Tom Podolec CTV News (@TomPodolec) June 23, 2017 A few days ago an F-16 crashed on takeoff at Ellington AFB, ...
Unshaken Defiance
7 hours, 4 minutes ago
Views: 189 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 4 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Mets, Jets, and Dems; My Triumvirate of Lost Causesblog.timesunion.comFor pictures, click on the link above. The Mets, Jets, and Dems; my triumvirate of lost causesBy Rob Hoffman on June 26, 2017 at 5:53 AM0I’m in a slump. This is an undeniable fact, and not one of those alternative ...
rhoffman
1 day, 11 hours ago
Views: 258 • Comments: 1 • Rating: -2
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Why Are So Many Queer Girls in Juvie? The findings come out of years of research done by Angela Irvine and Aisha Canfield for the National Council on Crime and Delinquency (both now work at Impact Justice). For this particular statistic, they anonymously surveyed 1,400 girls in ...
Birth Control Works
2 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 251 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
North Carolina Televangelist Indicted on Charges of Tax Crimes Coontz, 50, is described on his website as a "pastor, evangelist, television host, author, humanitarian, philanthropist, businessman." "a 2011 BMW, a 2011 Regal 2500 boat, a 2012 BMW convertible, a 2011 Lexus, a 2011 Land Rover, a 2006 Ferrari, ...
Tarkloon
2 days, 22 hours ago
Views: 332 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 1: 1
Isaac Asimov’s Best Arguments of All Time, Part One ➤ #Subscribe: goo.gl➤ Facebook: goo.gl➤ Twitter: goo.gl➤ Google+ : goo.gl➤ Site: goo.gl➤ Thanks for watching :) #Sciencetoday is channel uses for #education, #teaching, #review, #commentary, or research... If you have any issues with content, please contact us, for an ...
Tarkloon
2 days, 22 hours ago
Views: 287 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
AWOLNATION - Hollow Moon (Bad Wolf) (Official Video) AWOLNATION's official video for "Hollow Moon (Bad Wolf)". Watch the new AWOLNATION video Run (Beautiful Things) - YouTube From AWOLNATION’s new album, ‘RUN’, available now at:iTunes - smarturl.it CDs, Vinyl + Bundles - smarturl.itGoogle Play - smarturl.it Stream ‘RUN’ ...
Tarkloon
2 days, 23 hours ago
Views: 240 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs