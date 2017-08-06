Video: Joy Reid Interviews Former Fox News Guest About Eric Bolling’s Alleged Sexual Harassment

MSNBC

This morning on AM Joy, Joy Anne Reid interviewed former frequent Fox news guest Caroline Heldman about her allegations that Fox host (and inveterate racist) Eric Bolling sexually harassed her and other women.

Bolling was suspended by Fox News yesterday after the Huffington Post published this article by Yashar Ali: Fox News Host Sent Unsolicited Lewd Text Messages To Colleagues, Sources Say.

And by the way, if you take a run around the right wing blogs today, you’ll find them all viciously attacking and smearing Caroline Heldman.