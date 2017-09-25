Ridiculous Spam Attack Open Thread

The title says it all — we’re under attack by dozens of new accounts, apparently all originating in India by way of anonymous proxies. A few weeks ago we were attacked by the same crew — they always post the same idiot spam, consisting of user support telephone numbers that may or may not be genuine — but this time is an order of magnitude worse. They’re obviously running some kind of script that lets them post LGF Pages as fast as possible.

So for now, I’ve turned off new registrations, and here’s an open thread to play in while I clean up the mess and consider how to prevent it from happening again.