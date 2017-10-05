Facebook’s Russian Propaganda Was Probably Shared Hundreds of Millions of Times

A few days ago on Twitter I made a point to MSNBC host Chris Hayes about the ads placed by Russian front groups on Facebook, after he said on his show that it seemed like $100,000 was just a “drop in the bucket” as advertising costs go:

.@chrislhayes Don’t forget that Russia’s $100K ad buy on Facebook is multiplied by Trump fans who spread each ad by the MILLIONS. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) September 29, 2017

After I tweeted this, I immediately heard from a gaggle of right wing trolls and Trump cultists mocking and deriding my comment, demanding proof, throwing insults, you know the drill.

Well, now we have a study from the Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia University that backs up my statement very nicely: Russian propaganda may have been shared hundreds of millions of times, new research says.