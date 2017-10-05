 

Facebook’s Russian Propaganda Was Probably Shared Hundreds of Millions of Times

224
Internet • Views: 3,638
6

A few days ago on Twitter I made a point to MSNBC host Chris Hayes about the ads placed by Russian front groups on Facebook, after he said on his show that it seemed like $100,000 was just a “drop in the bucket” as advertising costs go:

ReplyReply w/ Quote

After I tweeted this, I immediately heard from a gaggle of right wing trolls and Trump cultists mocking and deriding my comment, demanding proof, throwing insults, you know the drill.

Well, now we have a study from the Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia University that backs up my statement very nicely: Russian propaganda may have been shared hundreds of millions of times, new research says.

Facebook has said ads bought by Russian operatives reached 10 million of its users.

But does that include everyone reached by the information operation? Couldn’t the Russians also have created simple — and free — Facebook posts and hoped they went viral? And if so, how many times were these messages seen by Facebook’s massive user base?

The answers to those questions, which social media analyst Jonathan Albright studied for a research document he posted online Thursday, are: No. Yes. And hundreds of millions — perhaps many billions — of times.

“The primary push to influence wasn’t necessarily through paid advertising,” said Albright, research director of the Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia University. “The best way to to understand this from a strategic perspective is organic reach.”

In other words, to understand Russia’s meddling in the U.S. election, the frame should not be the reach of the 3,000 ads that Facebook handed over to Congress and that were bought by a single Russian troll farm called the Internet Research Agency. Instead, the frame should be the reach of all the activity of the Russian-controlled accounts — each post, each “like,” each comment and also all of the ads. Looked at this way, the picture shifts dramatically.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Conservative Media Against Banning ‘Bump Stocks’ After Vegas Shooting Congressional Republicans are considering a rare gun regulation in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, and conservative media is pushing back. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday joined a number of Republicans saying they are open ...
Thanos
5 hours, 8 minutes ago
Views: 177 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Fetal Tissue Research Is Essential for Scientific Discovery, Improving Health D ecades after the U.S. Congress repeatedly reaffirmed its support for publicly funded fetal tissue research1, investigators find themselves facing efforts by this same body2 to prevent this kind of research. At issue is whether fetal tissue research continues ...
Birth Control Works
5 hours, 29 minutes ago
Views: 134 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Stephen Paddock Bought 33 Guns in 12 Months. That Should Be Illegal. There will be a fierce debate about where to draw the line, but no reasonable person can say the Vegas shooter wasn’t well past it. Paddock had effectively assembled a small ordnance depot in his luxury hotel suite. He ...
Thanos
16 hours, 28 minutes ago
Views: 176 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
3 US Troops Killed in Ambush in Niger (CNN)Three members of the US Special Operations Forces were killed and two others were wounded in southwest Niger near the Mali-Niger border when a joint US-Nigerien patrol was attacked Wednesday, two administration officials told CNN. The administration officials added ...
Thanos
16 hours, 40 minutes ago
Views: 184 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 5 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
University Announces Feminism Conference Featuring 11 Men and One Woman - Broadly When the humanities department of National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) posted pink publicity flyers advertising the lineup for a feminism conference, it didn't take long before people sat up and took notice. Held at the university's Mexico City ...
Birth Control Works
1 day ago
Views: 185 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
REI Presents: Follow Through, Featuring Caroline Gleich People have opinions about skier Caroline Gleich: Inspirational. Gumby. Social media star. Role model. Model masquerading as a mountaineer. At sixteen, she stumbled upon a copy of the cult classic guidebook The Chuting Gallery. Irreverent and wonderfully arbitrary, the ...
teleskiguy
2 days, 19 hours ago
Views: 194 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Poldark Season 3 BeginsYes. Our wait has paid off. Poldark is back and will premiere on October 1. pbs.org
PhillyPretzel
5 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 215 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Kashmir Fake Photo: Fallout From the UN Speech by Pakistan’s Maleeha Lodhi Kashmir has been a bone of contention between India and Pakistan since 1947 and the South Asian neighbours have fought two fully fledged wars and a limited conflict over the disputed region. Earlier that weekend, their representatives had been ...
Thanos
5 days, 15 hours ago
Views: 461 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Depeche Mode - Heroes (Highline Sessions Version) Director: Timothy Saccenti timothysaccenti.com Production: Radical Media Executive producer: Jennifer Heath Producer: Andrew Krasniak DOP: Ivan Abel Gaffer: Michael Yetter Production Designer: Andrea Huelse Editor Matt Posey for PS260 Additional VFX:Tachyons+ Music video by Depeche Mode performing Heroes. (C) ...
Thanos
6 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 353 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Sasse Rips ‘Brown Shirt Pajama Boy Nazi’ Richard Spencer WASHINGTON – Sen. Ben Sasse may not have the tech savvy to properly thread a series of tweets. But the Nebraska Republican showed he's more than capable of savaging white supremacists on the app. On Thursday, he ripped into ...
Thanos
6 days, 2 hours ago
Views: 447 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs