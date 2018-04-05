The Atlantic Fires Right Wing Writer Kevin Williamson, Who Wants Women Who Have Abortions to Be Executed

Conservative writer Kevin D. Williamson believes women who have abortions should be hanged, along with their doctors and nurses. But despite that clearly expressed (and frankly, disgusting) view, he was hired by The Atlantic for their prestigious new opinion/analysis section.

And today he’s been fired by The Atlantic, after a podcast surfaced in which he expressed the same murderous position at greater length.

Kevin Williamson has been fired from The Atlantic. From Jeffrey Goldberg’s letter to staff: “The language he used in this podcast—and in my conversations with him in recent days—made it clear that the original tweet did, in fact, represent his carefully considered views.” — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) April 5, 2018

“The tweet was not merely an impulsive, decontextualized, heat-of-the-moment post…Furthermore, the language used in the podcast was callous and violent. This runs contrary to The Atlantic’s tradition of respectful, well-reasoned debate, and to the values of our workplace.” — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) April 5, 2018

I admit to a bit of schadenfreude at this news. LGF played a significant role in exposing Williamson’s disturbing comments in 2014, and after the story became widely known, Williamson used his National Review column to publicly accuse me of “fabricating” the tweets that ended up getting him sacked.

Now prepare for the inevitable whining and complaining from conservative pundits that Williamson is being “silenced” for his perfectly ordinary conservative views, without mentioning that he basically called for the deaths of one-third of the women in the United States.

