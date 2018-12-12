 

Just Thought You Might Like to Know: Why You’ll Never Escape Robocalls - SOME MORE NEWS [VIDEO]

55
Technology • Views: 2,907
2

YouTube

This one’s about robots calling you on the bricks you carry around wherever you go.

Support SOME MORE NEWS: patreon.com
SUBSCRIBE to SOME MORE NEWS: tinyurl.com

Produced by Katy Stoll (@KatyStoll). Written by David Christopher Bell (@moviehooligan

You can subscribe to our podcast EVEN MORE NEWS here:
iTunes: goo.gl
Google Play: goo.gl
Soundcloud: goo.gl
Stitcher: goo.gl

Follow us on social Media!
Twitter: @SomeMoreNews
Instagram: instagram.com
Facebook: facebook.com

Source List for “Why You’ll Never Escape Robocalls” - goo.gl

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
‘I Begged Them for Help’ — Wells Fargo Foreclosure Nightmare Corporate greed writ large. I can not imagine the impact on the families. Facts don't tell the story of stress, sleepless nights, the deep dread a family feels when their home is threatened. New York (CNN Business)Foreclosures can be ...
Unshaken Defiance
16 hours, 53 minutes ago
Views: 133 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Avenatti: “Cohen Just Got 3 Years. Donald Trump Is next.” Michael Avenatti is taking no prisoners: &quot;Michael Cohen was sentenced today,&quot; said attorney Michael Avenatti, who noted Cohen will report to prison on the same day a lawsuit was filed on behalf of adult film star Stormy Daniels. &quot;Donald ...
Khal Wimpo (the extinguisher of tiki torches)
20 hours, 23 minutes ago
Views: 95 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Day After Neo-Nazi Is Convicted of Murder, Associates of a Violent Skinhead Group Charged With Hate Crimes Travis David Condor, a member of the band Birthrite and head of hate-music record label American Defense Records, was among nine people arrested at a bar in Lynwood, Washington, early Saturday morning. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said in ...
Thanos
3 days, 21 hours ago
Views: 312 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Embattled Washington Rep. Matt Shea Is Skirting State Law to Funnel Campaign Funds to Far-Right Groups Shea uses his office and campaign funds to spearhead a partitionist effort to split Washington into two states, and may have violated state laws by using surplus campaign funds to make at least $5,500 in contributions to far-right nonprofit ...
Thanos
3 days, 22 hours ago
Views: 206 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Outer Worlds - Official Announcement Trailer Watch the official announcement trailer for The Outer Worlds, a new single-player first-person sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division. In The Outer Worlds, you awake from hibernation on a colonist ship that was lost in transit to ...
Thanos
4 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 186 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Umbrella Academy When it rains, it pours. Here's your first look at The Umbrella Academy. Coming to Netflix February 15. A dysfunctional family of superheroes comes together to solve the mystery of their father's death, the threat of the apocalypse and ...
Thanos
4 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 173 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Elvis Costello & the Imposters - Suspect My Tears The new deluxe album ‘Look Now’ out now, order here: elviscostello.lnk.to Explore more music from Elvis Costello: lnk.to Follow Elvis Costello:Facebook: facebook.comInstagram: instagram.comTwitter: twitter.comWebsite: elviscostello.com Director & Original Story - MustashrikExecutive Production - Whitney JacksonProduced by Partizan VFX Supervisor ...
Thanos
4 days, 13 hours ago
Views: 224 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
VULFPECK /// Half of the Way (Feat. Theo Katzman) VULFPECK /// Half of the Waybuy on bandcamp → vuuulf.com Theo Katzman — vocalsLarry Goldings — piano, composerRyan Lerman — guitar, composer, engineerJoey Dosik — saxWoody Goss — tambourineJack Stratton — drums, mixingJoe Dart — fender bassCory Wong — ...
Thanos
4 days, 13 hours ago
Views: 142 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Storyhill - Blazing Out of Sight (Live at Radio Heartland)Storyhill perform "Blazing Out of Sight," from their 2007 self-titled album as well from the 2018 compilation, "Stages," live at Radio Heartland.
Thanos
4 days, 13 hours ago
Views: 163 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
How Smooth Jazz Took Over the ’90s You should give smooth jazz a chance. Subscribe to our channel! goo.gl Smooth jazz has gotten a bad rap for decades. It’s often associated with background music for elevators or the soundtrack at the dentist office. Smooth jazz is ...
Thanos
5 days, 23 hours ago
Views: 191 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs