Huffington Post Responds to Chuck C. “Rage Furby” Johnson’s Defamation Suit: “Plaintiff Is an Unabashed, Well-Known, Far-Right Political Activist”

“Notorious for making racially offensive, anti-Semitic, and homophobic statements online and in other media”

You may have heard that infamous far right jackweasel Chuck C. Johnson (who is NOT ME) recently filed a defamation lawsuit against the Huffington Post for accurately reporting what he’s written, said and done, evidently hoping for some cash from a settlement.

This week, HuffPo’s legal team responded to Chuck’s complaint, and it’s a hoot to read, something I wouldn’t normally say about legal documents. You can tell they enjoyed doing this one.

I’m pleased to note that one of my own articles about this thoroughly repellent human is cited in their arguments.