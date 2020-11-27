Help Support LGF and Satisfy Your Shopping Jones Simultaneously

Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales event is still going on, and if you were thinking of buying some Christmas gifts ahead of time or just something cool for yourself, they have some great deals on gadgetry and other stuff. And if you purchase after clicking one of the links in this post, we get a small commission on the sale at no extra cost to you — a great way to help support LGF while satisfying your need to shop!

Here’s one example I’m thinking of picking up myself: the new generation of the Fire HD 10 tablet, pictured above. I have an HD 8 that’s a couple of years old now and I use it all the time for watching movies and TV. This new model has a much faster processor and a much better display, and they have it right now for almost 50% off, so yes, I am tempt.