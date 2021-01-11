Right Wing Twitter Alternative “Parler” De-Platformed, Then Hacked - All User Posts and Personal Data Exposed

Yesterday, the right wing “free speech” (read: hate speech and violent incitement) Twitter alternative Parler was shut down by Google, Apple and Amazon, which is bad enough (for them), but this morning it got even worse, because their entire user and post databases – including deleted posts and videos – are now in the hands of hackers, and all those right wing idiots are exposed: Every Deleted Parler Post, Many With Users’ Location Data, Has Been Archived.

The moral of this story: right wingers are very bad at internet security.