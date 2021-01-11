Right Wing Twitter Alternative “Parler” De-Platformed, Then Hacked - All User Posts and Personal Data Exposed
Yesterday, the right wing “free speech” (read: hate speech and violent incitement) Twitter alternative Parler was shut down by Google, Apple and Amazon, which is bad enough (for them), but this morning it got even worse, because their entire user and post databases – including deleted posts and videos – are now in the hands of hackers, and all those right wing idiots are exposed: Every Deleted Parler Post, Many With Users’ Location Data, Has Been Archived.
The moral of this story: right wingers are very bad at internet security.
Remember how people were dunking on Parler for being built on WordPress? Well, through a plug-in exploit, literally all the user data (including photos of verified state id cards) has been retrieved by hackers and is being posted online. Lmao ♾️https://t.co/w1yexoUOxq pic.twitter.com/h2Mf7Fn1Sc
— Classic Bird Respecter (@BirdRespecter) January 11, 2021