Alex Jones Defamation Trial: The Moment Jones Finds Out His Lawyers Sent All His Texts and Emails to the Plaintiffs’ Lawyers

This was an absolutely incredible moment at Alex Jones’s trial today, when he learned that his crack(head) legal team accidentally sent copies of all his texts and emails to the lawyers for the Sandy Hook parents.

The moment Alex Jones finds out his incompetent lawyers sent Sandy Hook parents’ lawyers all his emails and texts is incredible pic.twitter.com/PtKoYOHdxJ — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) August 3, 2022

And in this recorded video from the trial, Jones agrees with the plaintiffs’ lawyers that he’s been making at least $300 MILLION a year spreading hatred, lies, and disgusting conspiracy theories. I can’t even.

Youtube Video