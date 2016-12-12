Video: John Bolton Suggests Russian Election Hacks Were “False Flag” by Obama Administration

This is so bad

And now, here comes another face from the past you were hoping you’d never see again, John Bolton, telling Fox News host Eric Shawn he thinks it’s possible that the alleged Russian interference in the US election was actually a “false flag” by the Obama administration.

One of Bolton’s arguments to back up this loony theory is that our intelligence services didn’t find Russian “fingerprints” in Hillary Clinton’s email server, so why would there be evidence that Russia hacked the Democratic National Committee’s servers? Of course, the FBI investigation found no evidence that Hillary Clinton’s server was hacked at all, but Bolton fails to mention that and just assumes it was, for the sake of his spurious argument.

Bolton is being considered for deputy secretary of state by the Trump team, so of course he’s ready to float “false flag” conspiracy theories; this is pretty much standard behavior for all of the people around Trump (and Trump himself), many of whom follow conspiracy-monger Alex Jones and appear on his radio show.

We should mention that Bolton is also well-known in far right anti-Muslim circles, meeting and associating with deranged hate group leader Pamela Geller on many occasions.

I keep coming back to a feeling of absolute horror that we have a president-elect who believes in and promotes the worst far right conspiracy theories, and is appointing an entire administration that follows suit. This is so bad.

Meanwhile, Trump himself is out there on Twitter today making this laughably ignorant statement about hacking to defend Russia from these allegations:

Unless you catch “hackers” in the act, it is very hard to determine who was doing the hacking. Why wasn’t this brought up before election? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2016

Computer forensics — how does it work? Don’t ask Donald Trump. And the second sentence is yet another Trump lie, since the possibility of Russian interference very definitely was brought up before the election, many times.

Apparently he forgot, but Trump himself explicitly asked Russia to hack Hillary’s emails.

