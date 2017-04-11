 

The FBI Has Been Watching Former Trump Adviser Carter Page Since Last Summer

“Probable cause to believe Page was acting as an agent of a foreign power”
284
Politics • Views: 3,594
16

Tick tock. The latest piece of news linking the Trump campaign to Russia involves Trump’s former foreign policy adviser Carter Page, as the Washington Post reveals that the FBI got a FISA warrant to monitor his communications last summer during the presidential campaign.

The FBI and the Justice Department obtained the warrant targeting Carter Page’s communications after convincing a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court judge that there was probable cause to believe Page was acting as an agent of a foreign power, in this case Russia, according to the officials.

This is the clearest evidence so far that the FBI had reason to believe during the 2016 presidential campaign that a Trump campaign adviser was in touch with Russian agents. Such contacts are now at the center of an investigation into whether the campaign coordinated with the Russian government to swing the election in Trump’s favor.

But amazingly enough, here’s a propagandist for Breitbart “News” who actually seems to think this is fantastic, because it proves there was “surveillance.”

ReplyReply w/ Quote

Yes, boom indeed. Surveillance, because the FBI believed Page was acting as an agent of a foreign power while advising Donald Trump on foreign policy. Boom.

The right wing media lives in a strange backwards dimension now, where everything bad becomes good and vice versa.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Recent PagesClick to refresh
What’s the Most Dangerous Country in the World to Be Female? I Know Firsthand In the middle east we simply can not fix epic cultural and religious struggles in a larger world context. We can't nation build. We can't administrate elections. We can and do make profound efforts to help. Humanitarian efforts that ...
Unshaken Defiance
16 hours, 23 minutes ago
Views: 151 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
A 12 Year-Old Girl Explains How Sexism Works in Her School Or at age nine, when I and many other girls were being judged with the word “bossy” whereas the boys never were. This happened, for instance, when we wanted to be in charge of a class project or to ...
Birth Control Works
16 hours, 29 minutes ago
Views: 162 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Jimmy Carter Makes Surprise Announcement on Radio Show & Goes Viral in Seconds ‘It violates the essence of what made America a great country and its political system. Now its an oligarchy with unlimited political bribery being the essence of getting the nomination for president or elected president, same thing applies to ...
Birth Control Works
16 hours, 43 minutes ago
Views: 230 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
6 Ways the Trump Administration and Congress Have Threatened Women’s Health in Just a Few Months Look at how Donald Trump, Mike Pence, and anti-abortion politicians in Washington have systematically targeted women’s health since day one. It’s hard to keep up with the terrible policies coming out of the White House these days. The Muslim ...
Birth Control Works
16 hours, 59 minutes ago
Views: 148 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Mitt Romney’s ‘Binders Full of Women’ Have Been Unearthed Mitt Romney’s “binders full of women” have been the stuff of political legend ever since the former Massachusetts governor uttered the phrase during 2012’s the second presidential debate in response to a question about workplace inequality. “We [made] a ...
Birth Control Works
17 hours, 12 minutes ago
Views: 207 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
PNAS: Environmental Catastrophe in Twin Cities Lakes in 3 DecadesStar Tribune: Rising salt levels threaten Twin Cities lakes by 2050Twin Cities is a hot spot in a national study of lakes and road-salt runoff. It showed that salt concentrations in the Mississippi, mostly from road salt, have increased 81 ...
Eric The Fruit Bat
1 day, 4 hours ago
Views: 303 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 11 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 2
Comments: 0: 2
Los Angeles Fares Much Better in Music Than in SciFi Los Angeles has a history in fiction almost as interesting as in reality. Once sold to the country as a natural disaster free zone, (!?!) and yet still home to a Mexican American war peace treaty. And always a ...
Unshaken Defiance
1 day, 6 hours ago
Views: 271 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Transgender Men See Sexism From Both Sides Three guys are sitting at a Harlem bartop eating fries, drinking whiskey and talking about love. One of them, Bryce Richardson, is about to propose to his girlfriend. “I’m putting it together in my head, I’m like: ‘He’s gonna ...
Birth Control Works
1 day, 16 hours ago
Views: 417 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 6
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Orange-Almond Mandelbrot Recipe - NYT Cooking Ingredients 1½ cups/204 grams matzo cake meal ½ cup/85 grams potato starch ½ cup/55 grams almond flour 1 ½ teaspoons cinnamon ½ teaspoon sea salt 1 ¼ cups/250 grams granulated sugar 12 tablespoons/169 grams/1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter or ...
The Vicious Babushka
1 day, 17 hours ago
Views: 262 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Evicted by Matthew Desmond Review - What if the Problem of Poverty Is That It’s Profitable to Other People? Society Book of the day Evicted by Matthew Desmond review – what if the problem of poverty is that it’s profitable to other people? What if the dominant discourse on poverty is just wrong? What if the problem isn’t ...
Birth Control Works
1 day, 19 hours ago
Views: 286 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Little Green Footballs