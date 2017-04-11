The FBI Has Been Watching Former Trump Adviser Carter Page Since Last Summer

“Probable cause to believe Page was acting as an agent of a foreign power”

Tick tock. The latest piece of news linking the Trump campaign to Russia involves Trump’s former foreign policy adviser Carter Page, as the Washington Post reveals that the FBI got a FISA warrant to monitor his communications last summer during the presidential campaign.

The FBI and the Justice Department obtained the warrant targeting Carter Page’s communications after convincing a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court judge that there was probable cause to believe Page was acting as an agent of a foreign power, in this case Russia, according to the officials. This is the clearest evidence so far that the FBI had reason to believe during the 2016 presidential campaign that a Trump campaign adviser was in touch with Russian agents. Such contacts are now at the center of an investigation into whether the campaign coordinated with the Russian government to swing the election in Trump’s favor.

But amazingly enough, here’s a propagandist for Breitbart “News” who actually seems to think this is fantastic, because it proves there was “surveillance.”

Yes, boom indeed. Surveillance, because the FBI believed Page was acting as an agent of a foreign power while advising Donald Trump on foreign policy. Boom.

The right wing media lives in a strange backwards dimension now, where everything bad becomes good and vice versa.