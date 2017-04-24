The State Department Is Now Hyping Trump’s Private Club Mar-a-Lago as the “Winter White House”

The Trump gang is using government websites to promote his private club

In today’s episode of “Donald Trump’s America - the Banana Republic Edition,” the UK State Department website is now promoting Trump’s Mar-a-Lago castle, calling it: Mar-a-Lago: The winter White House.

Mar-a-Lago, President Trump’s Florida estate, has become well known as the president frequently travels there to work or host foreign leaders. […] Read the full story at ShareAmerica !

I don’t even know what to say any more. This just keeps more and more nightmarish.