The State Department Is Now Hyping Trump’s Private Club Mar-a-Lago as the “Winter White House”
The Trump gang is using government websites to promote his private club
Politics • Views: 2,389
In today’s episode of “Donald Trump’s America - the Banana Republic Edition,” the UK State Department website is now promoting Trump’s Mar-a-Lago castle, calling it: Mar-a-Lago: The winter White House.
Mar-a-Lago, President Trump’s Florida estate, has become well known as the president frequently travels there to work or host foreign leaders.
[…]
Read the full story at ShareAmerica !
I don’t even know what to say any more. This just keeps more and more nightmarish.