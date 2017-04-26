Trump Rage-Tweets About “Ninth Circuit,” but His Executive Order Wasn’t Blocked by the Ninth Circuit

Days without embarrassing the United States: 0

Our purported president is embarrassing the nation again with a series of rage-tweets attacking the judicial system for thwarting his plans to install bigoted executive decrees. The Narcissist in Chief ranted this morning about how the Ninth Circuit Court blocked his unconstitutional effort to withhold federal funds from “sanctuary cities.”

First the Ninth Circuit rules against the ban & now it hits again on sanctuary cities-both ridiculous rulings. See you in the Supreme Court! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2017

Out of our very big country, with many choices, does everyone notice that both the “ban” case and now the “sanctuary” case is brought in … — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2017

…the Ninth Circuit, which has a terrible record of being overturned (close to 80%). They used to call this “judge shopping!” Messy system. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2017

There’s just one little humiliating problem with Pumpkin Pinochet’s diatribe: his “sanctuary cities” order wasn’t blocked by the Ninth Circuit Court, but by Judge William Orrick of the United States District Court in San Francisco: Judge Blocks Trump Effort to Withhold Money From Sanctuary Cities.

As for his tiny-fisted threat to “see you in Supreme Court!” … well, this isn’t the first time he’s made this empty promise.