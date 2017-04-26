 

Trump Rage-Tweets About “Ninth Circuit,” but His Executive Order Wasn’t Blocked by the Ninth Circuit

Days without embarrassing the United States: 0
Our purported president is embarrassing the nation again with a series of rage-tweets attacking the judicial system for thwarting his plans to install bigoted executive decrees. The Narcissist in Chief ranted this morning about how the Ninth Circuit Court blocked his unconstitutional effort to withhold federal funds from “sanctuary cities.”

There’s just one little humiliating problem with Pumpkin Pinochet’s diatribe: his “sanctuary cities” order wasn’t blocked by the Ninth Circuit Court, but by Judge William Orrick of the United States District Court in San Francisco: Judge Blocks Trump Effort to Withhold Money From Sanctuary Cities.

As for his tiny-fisted threat to “see you in Supreme Court!” … well, this isn’t the first time he’s made this empty promise.

