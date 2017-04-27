 

The Bob Cesca Show: Jesse Watters Goes on “Vacation” (Nudge, Wink)

209
Humor
0

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Masturbation Fist Jerk: The amazing Jacki Schechner joins us for the hour; The press is fully normalizing Trump; Trump signs order to decimate the Antiquities Act and National Parks; Liberal priorities; Cenk Uygur rants about The Daily Banter for 16 minutes; The Bernie v Hillary bickering has to stop; Trumpcare 2.0 is worse then ever; Jesse Watters goes on vacation after sexist gesture about Ivanka; and more.

