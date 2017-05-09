The Bob Cesca Show: The Brundlefly of Healthcare
Today's program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
The Brundlefly of Healthcare: David Ferguson from Rawstory is here today; The 2020 Presidential Election is underway; Sally Yates and James Clapper testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee; Underlying Behaviors; Trump brazenly lied about Clapper’s remarks; Lindsey Graham wants to investigation Trump’s business links to Russia; Macron wins the French election; World war averted; Trumpcare is nothing but a repeal of Obamacare; and more.