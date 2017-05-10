 

CNN: Comey Was Fired Because He Was Stepping Up the Investigation Into Trump’s Russian Ties

Trump follows up by inviting the Russian ambassador to the Oval Office
Donald Trump yukks it up with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the Oval Office (Credit: TASS)

Would you be surprised to learn that Trump’s stated reason for firing FBI director James Comey was yet another lie?

Washington (CNN)There are two reasons why President Donald Trump fired James Comey, according to a source close to the now-former FBI director:

  1. Comey never provided the President with any assurance of personal loyalty.
  2. The fact that the FBI's investigation into possible Trump team collusion with Russia in the 2016 election was accelerating.

The official White House version of what happened is that deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, fresh on the job, wrote a memo expressing concern about the way Comey had handled the Hillary Clinton email investigation.But mounting evidence suggests Comey was actually fired because of the Russian investigation.

The idea that the director of the FBI should swear an oath of personal loyalty to the president is outrageous and un-American, of course, but then that also describes Trump himself.

So how did our so-called president spend the day after firing the man who was leading the investigation into his ties to Russia?

By inviting Russia’s foreign minister to a private meeting in the Oval Office, at the special request of Vladimir Putin himself.

The chummy White House visit—photos of the president yukking it up with Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak were released by the Russian Foreign Ministry since no U.S. press was allowed to cover the visit—had been one of Putin’s asks in his recent phone call with Trump, And indeed the White House acknowledged this to me later Wednesday. “He chose to receive him because Putin asked him to,” a White House spokesman said of Trump’s Lavrov meeting. “Putin did specifically ask on the call when they last talked.”

Yes, you read that right. Trump banned the US media from covering the event, and invited TASS photographers into the White House instead.

He’s literally rubbing America’s noses in it.

How Trump’s anger and impatience prompted him to fire the FBI director

