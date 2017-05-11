Video: In Interview With Lester Holt, Trump Contradicts EVERYTHING the White House Said About Firing Comey

Trump makes liars out of his spokespeople again

We’re really at the point of utter absurdity now. In his interview with NBC’s Lester Holt this morning, Donald Trump actually came out and contradicted every official statement the White House has made about his firing of FBI director James Comey — and took a personal swipe at Comey in the process, calling him a “showboat” and a “grandstander.”

Yesterday, the official word from the White House was that Trump had not made any decision to fire Comey before the recommendation from the Deputy Attorney General. But in this interview, Trump states outright that he had already made this decision — and not only that, he was going to fire Comey regardless of what the Deputy AG recommended.

.@VP said 7 times yesterday during presser on the hill that @POTUS fired Comey b/c of “recommendation of deputy attorney general.” — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) May 11, 2017

And there’s more. Trump also says he spoke with Comey specifically to ask if he was under investigation by the FBI, not once but THREE times — once at a “very nice dinner.”

Donald Trump is going to greatly regret giving this interview. He just made liars out of all his spokespeople.