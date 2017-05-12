Donald Trump Threatens Fired FBI Director on Twitter; Comey “Hopes There Are Tapes”

In the latest increasingly unhinged episode of The Trump Horror, this morning our so-called president woke up, grabbed his phone, and tweeted a vicious threat to the former FBI director he just fired, complete with his signature random quotation marks:

James Comey better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Comey’s response:

A source close to Comey told me this morning: “He hopes there are tapes. That would be perfect.” — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) May 12, 2017

Yes, the guy who made a totally spurious accusation that President Obama ordered him to be “wiretapped” is now threatening James Comey with a secretly recorded tape. Of course, he knows any recordings would probably show the exact opposite of his claim that Comey assured him he wasn’t being investigated, so they probably don’t exist.

