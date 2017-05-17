Existence of Comey Memo About Trump Asking Him to Drop the Flynn Investigation Is Confirmed

Iframe

The drums of impeachment are getting louder, as the existence of James Comey’s memo is confirmed, describing Donald Trump’s request for him to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn’s dealings with Russia.

Several media outlets, including The Post, quickly confirmed the existence of these notes. From Devlin Barrett, Ellen Nakashima and Matt Zapotosky: “Comey’s account of the February talk made it clear that his understanding of the conversation was that the president was seeking to impede the investigation … Comey’s notes also made it clear he felt that the conversation with the president was improper and decided to withhold details of it from the case agents working on the Russia probe. According to the director’s notes, Comey did not respond directly to the president’s entreaties, only agreeing with Trump’s assertion that Flynn ‘is a good guy.’”

“An F.B.I. agent’s contemporaneous notes are widely held up in court as credible evidence of conversations,” Michael Schmidt notes on the front page of the Times. “Alone in the Oval Office, Mr. Trump began the discussion by condemning leaks to the news media, saying that Mr. Comey should consider putting reporters in prison for publishing classified information … Mr. Trump then turned the discussion to Mr. Flynn.”

Here is the bottom line: Comey is going to testify, and Congress is going to get his full memo. It’s not a question of if – but when.