Another Bombshell From the Post: Kushner Discussed Setting Up Secret Communications Between Trump and the Kremlin

Another Friday news blast

The Washington Post has been launching one bombshell after another at the Trump gang, and this Friday we have yet another one: top Trump adviser Jared Kushner had discussions with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak before the inauguration about setting up a secret communications channel between the Trump gang and the Kremlin.

This is looking worse and worse for Trump and his crew of villains.

Jared Kushner and Russia’s ambassador to Washington discussed the possibility of setting up a secret and secure communications channel between Trump’s transition team and the Kremlin, using Russian diplomatic facilities in an apparent move to shield their pre-inauguration discussions from monitoring, according to U.S. officials briefed on intelligence reports. Ambassador Sergei Kislyak reported to his superiors in Moscow that Kushner, then President-elect Trump’s son-in-law and confidant, made the proposal during a meeting on Dec. 1 or 2 at Trump Tower, according to intercepts of Russian communications that were reviewed by U.S. officials. Kislyak said Kushner suggested using Russian diplomatic facilities in the United States for the communications. The meeting also was attended by Michael Flynn, Trump’s first national security adviser.

And that’s not all. The Washington Post dropped another one today: Senate Intelligence Committee requests Trump campaign documents.

The Senate Intelligence Committee, which is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential race, has asked President Trump’s political organization to gather and produce all documents, emails, and phone records going back to his campaign’s launch in June 2015, according to two people briefed on the request.

Trump now has quite a bonfire waiting for him when he returns from Europe.