 

Trump Returns From Europe, Immediately Goes on Rage-Tweeting Binge

There’s something seriously wrong with the man in the White House
Our so-called president couldn’t even wait one day after returning from Europe before going on a typically deranged tweeting spree, spewing conspiracy theories, praising violent people and accusing journalists of making up sources.

Interestingly, this blinkered buffoon calls the information coming out of the White House “leaks” at the same time as he says the press is just making it all up. The paranoia is affecting his cognitive processes, which were never very good to begin with.

And here’s possibly the most disgusting tirade, in which he praises Montana’s Greg Gianforte for winning his election — without mentioning that he physically assaulted a reporter for asking a question about health care.

Meanwhile, not a single word from this malevolent clown about the Trump-supporting white supremacist who murdered two men and seriously injured another in Portand, Oregon, when they tried to stop him from screaming and raving at two young Muslim women.

