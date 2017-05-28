Trump Returns From Europe, Immediately Goes on Rage-Tweeting Binge

There’s something seriously wrong with the man in the White House

Our so-called president couldn’t even wait one day after returning from Europe before going on a typically deranged tweeting spree, spewing conspiracy theories, praising violent people and accusing journalists of making up sources.

Interestingly, this blinkered buffoon calls the information coming out of the White House “leaks” at the same time as he says the press is just making it all up. The paranoia is affecting his cognitive processes, which were never very good to begin with.

It is my opinion that many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

Whenever you see the words ‘sources say’ in the fake news media, and they don’t mention names…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

….it is very possible that those sources don’t exist but are made up by fake news writers. #FakeNews is the enemy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

And here’s possibly the most disgusting tirade, in which he praises Montana’s Greg Gianforte for winning his election — without mentioning that he physically assaulted a reporter for asking a question about health care.

Big win in Montana for Republicans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

Does anyone notice how the Montana Congressional race was such a big deal to Dems & Fake News until the Republican won? V was poorly covered — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

Meanwhile, not a single word from this malevolent clown about the Trump-supporting white supremacist who murdered two men and seriously injured another in Portand, Oregon, when they tried to stop him from screaming and raving at two young Muslim women.