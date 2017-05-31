 

CNN: Comey Will Testify That Trump Pressured Him to End FBI Investigation Into His Russia Ties

Obstruction of justice, here we come
CNN is reporting today that when former FBI director James Comey testifies to Congress next week, he plans to confirm that Donald Trump did indeed try to pressure him into dropping the FBI investigation in the Trump gang’s ties with Russia.

Fired FBI director James Comey plans to testify publicly in the Senate as early as next week to confirm bombshell accusations that President Donald Trump pressured him to end his investigation into a top Trump aide’s ties to Russia, a source close to the issue said Wednesday.

Final details are still being worked out and no official date for his testimony has been set. Comey is expected to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is investigating possible connections between the Trump campaign and Russia during last year’s presidential election.

When he testifies, Comey is unlikely to be willing to discuss in any detail the FBI’s investigation into the charges of possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign — the centerpiece of the probe, this source said. But he appears eager to discuss his tense interactions with Trump before his firing, which have now spurred allegations that the president may have tried to obstruct the investigation. If it happens, Comey’s public testimony promises to be a dramatic chapter in the months-long controversy, and it will likely bring even more intense scrutiny to an investigation that Trump has repeatedly denounced as a “witch hunt.”

We’re getting closer and closer to proof that the Trump administration engaged in a coverup and attempted obstruction of justice.

UPDATE at 5/31/17 11:40:42 am by Charles Johnson

The Wall Street Journal now confirms CNN’s report.

