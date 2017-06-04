In Which Donald Trump Embarrasses America and Makes an Ass of Himself Again

Fear-mongering malevolent orange sack tweets again

Following the attack in London yesterday, our so-called president did what he does best: he launched a stream of fear-mongering, opportunistic tweets, and retweeted an early unconfirmed post at Drudge Report, because who needs intelligence services and experts when you can just browse over to Drudge Report for your information?

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Of course, his people were all over the news shows a little while ago denying there was any such thing as a “travel ban.” But I’m sure the ACLU’s lawyers enjoy it when the tiny-fisted fascist makes their jobs easier.

Somebody on his staff either tweeted the next one for him, or told him to do it, because this is just not the yammering yam’s normal response.

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

And as usual, it only took him a few hours before he turned his own tweet into a hypocritical joke by attacking London’s mayor.

We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don’t get smart it will only get worse — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is “no reason to be alarmed!” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

He had one more asinine tweet in him before he put his phone down to go play golf.

Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That’s because they used knives and a truck! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Yes, we noticed we’re not having a gun debate — because Britain has sane gun laws that make it much more difficult for terrorists to get their hands on semi-automatic weapons that can kill huge numbers of people in seconds. Oh wait — you mean that’s not what he meant?

Just for contrast (and what a contrast it is), here’s the official statement from London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

We are all shocked and angry today - but this is our city. We will never let these cowards win and we will never be cowed by terrorism. pic.twitter.com/kcosumkdCR — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) June 4, 2017

Also see