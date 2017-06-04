 

In Which Donald Trump Embarrasses America and Makes an Ass of Himself Again

Fear-mongering malevolent orange sack tweets again
Following the attack in London yesterday, our so-called president did what he does best: he launched a stream of fear-mongering, opportunistic tweets, and retweeted an early unconfirmed post at Drudge Report, because who needs intelligence services and experts when you can just browse over to Drudge Report for your information?

Of course, his people were all over the news shows a little while ago denying there was any such thing as a “travel ban.” But I’m sure the ACLU’s lawyers enjoy it when the tiny-fisted fascist makes their jobs easier.

Somebody on his staff either tweeted the next one for him, or told him to do it, because this is just not the yammering yam’s normal response.

And as usual, it only took him a few hours before he turned his own tweet into a hypocritical joke by attacking London’s mayor.

He had one more asinine tweet in him before he put his phone down to go play golf.

Yes, we noticed we’re not having a gun debate — because Britain has sane gun laws that make it much more difficult for terrorists to get their hands on semi-automatic weapons that can kill huge numbers of people in seconds. Oh wait — you mean that’s not what he meant?

Just for contrast (and what a contrast it is), here’s the official statement from London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Also see
Trump reacts to London terror by stoking fear and renewing feud with mayor After Britain Attack, Trump Unleashes a Twitter Storm

