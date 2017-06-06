The Bob Cesca Show: Oh Magoo
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Oh Magoo: It’s Tyranny Tuesday with the great Buzz Burbank; Covfefe; Trump’s jihad against the mayor of London; Mugsy reports that Trump will live tweet the Comey hearings; Trump and Fox and Friends; Bombshell NSA leak in The Intercept; The Intercept exposes its source; Mark Warner confirms Russian hacking worse than seen in NSA docs; Trump’s tweets and Putin’s plan; Trump is Mr Magoo; and more.