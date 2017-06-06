 

WaPo: Attorney General Jeff Sessions Threatened to Resign

Even the most dedicated rats are thinking of jumping ship
181
Politics • Views: 3,104
2

Here’s a terse announcement at the Washington Post about a potentially seismic upheaval in the Trump administration: even Trump’s far right Attorney General is reportedly getting fed up with the bullshit.

And it takes a lot to get a right wing functionary like Jeff Sessions fed up with bullshit.

The deterioration of their relationship began after Sessions recused himself in March from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. It is unclear when Sessions offered to resign, but the moment was brief and Sessions made his offer as a suggestion after weeks of frustration, according to two people close to the White House who requested anonymity to speak candidly.

UPDATE at 6/6/17 6:28:50 pm by Charles Johnson
ReplyReply w/ Quote
ReplyReply w/ Quote

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Welcome to the Era of the Mega-Lie —(The Descent Into Meaningless Words) The tsunami of new words has not so far relieved us of the encroaching corruptions of political vocabulary skewered by Orwell seventy years ago. “Emptying words of meaning is an essential step on the road to autocratic rule.” It ...
Birth Control Works
12 hours, 24 minutes ago
Views: 186 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Teen Pregnancy Rates Remain Stubbornly High in Some Parts of Texas : Shots - Health News : NPR To understand why teen pregnancy rates are so high in Texas, meet Jessica Chester. When Chester was in high school in Garland, she decided to attend the University of Texas at Dallas. She wanted to become a doctor. "I ...
Birth Control Works
18 hours, 14 minutes ago
Views: 317 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Justice Don’t Trickle Down -How Racialized and Gendered Rules Are Holding Women Back Among all social groups in the United States, women of color experience some of the starkestdisparities, inequities, and injustices across nearly every social and economic indicator.Compared with white women, women of color have higher levels of unemployment and poverty; ...
Birth Control Works
18 hours, 37 minutes ago
Views: 226 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
8YO Girl Disqualified From Soccer Tourney wowt.com (Goes to WOWT, Channel 6, NBC affiliate in Omaha) An eight-year-old girl (and her entire team) were disqualified from a soccer tournament in Springfield, Nebraska, because “she looks like a boy.” Her team was disqualified from the final ...
Anymouse
21 hours, 9 minutes ago
Views: 235 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 5
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Subtle Ways Tech Job Listings Exclude Women and Minorities It's no secret the tech industry is largely white and male. Anyone who doesn't "fit the mold" faces challenges, from recruitment to the hiring process and throughout their careers. It's no wonder Silicon Valley has an atrocious attrition rate. ...
Birth Control Works
1 day, 15 hours ago
Views: 308 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Teens Caught Sexting Could Soon Face 15 Years in Prison - Broadly But Johnson, a Trump supporter, brushed off his colleagues' concerns. "In Scripture, Romans 13 refers to the governing authorities as 'God's servants, agents of wrath to bring punishment on the wrongdoer,'" he said. "I, for one, believe we have ...
Birth Control Works
1 day, 15 hours ago
Views: 284 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Yoga Helps At-Risk Girls Cope With Trauma, Georgetown Law Report Finds — Georgetown Law April 25, 2017 — WASHINGTON – A report released today by Georgetown Law’s Center on Poverty and Inequality calls for specialized yoga programs to be offered widely to girls in the juvenile justice system amidst growing evidence that they ...
Birth Control Works
1 day, 15 hours ago
Views: 307 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 10 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Margaret Atwood Says It’s ‘A Form of Slavery to Force Women to Have Children They Can’t Afford’ Margaret Atwood has an eerie prediction about the outcome of abortion restrictions, one that bears an uncanny resemblance to the dystopian future depicted in her hyper-relevant novel, The Handmaid's Tale. Speaking at New York City's Book Con on Saturday, ...
Birth Control Works
1 day, 16 hours ago
Views: 390 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
GET OFF the PEDESTAL and Oh Go Fuck Yourself, Ivanka Trump WHEREAS Ivanka Trump is supposed to be some kind of Dad-whisperer, who will use her daughterly brilliance as a moderating influence on her gross dad Donald Trump (who thinks she is BANGIN’ HOT), to keep him from doing ALL ...
Birth Control Works
1 day, 16 hours ago
Views: 377 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
HOFFMAN FILES Jared Kushner: Profiles in Nepotismblog.timesunion.comIf you want to see the pictures that accompany the blog, please click on the above link.ThanksRob H. My brother David graduated from Pace University in the 1970s. Pace is an excellent school for aspiring young people who wish to ...
rhoffman
1 day, 18 hours ago
Views: 283 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Little Green Footballs