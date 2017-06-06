WaPo: Attorney General Jeff Sessions Threatened to Resign

Even the most dedicated rats are thinking of jumping ship

Here’s a terse announcement at the Washington Post about a potentially seismic upheaval in the Trump administration: even Trump’s far right Attorney General is reportedly getting fed up with the bullshit.

And it takes a lot to get a right wing functionary like Jeff Sessions fed up with bullshit.

The deterioration of their relationship began after Sessions recused himself in March from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. It is unclear when Sessions offered to resign, but the moment was brief and Sessions made his offer as a suggestion after weeks of frustration, according to two people close to the White House who requested anonymity to speak candidly.

