Trump’s Lawyer Threatens to File Complaint Against Comey for “Leaking”

More empty threats from an empty man

As usual when someone pulls back the curtain and exposes Donald Trump as the cheap self-aggrandizing liar he is, he orders his shyster lawyers to get out there and make threats.

Empty threats, of course, because the memos Comey “leaked” were not classified, and Trump himself spoke about the subject in public. There’s no case here.

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump’s legal team, in the wake of damning testimony from James Comey, plans to file a complaint against the former FBI director with the Justice Department Inspector General and the Senate judiciary committee early next week, two sources with knowledge of the situation told CNN. The Justice Department, however, has limited jurisdiction over former employees. They can investigate but the remedy in the event of finding wrongdoing would be to make a note in Comey’s file should he ever seek to be employed by the Justice Department again.

Meanwhile, the tiny-fisted yam went almost a whole day without tweeting, but after watching Fox & Friends this morning he had his talking points ready to go like any other brainwashed right wing tool.

Great reporting by @foxandfriends and so many others. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017